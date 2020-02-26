Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/26/20)

- Ok we’re officially BTS Army after watching this “Carpool Karoake”…could they be any freaking cuter???
- Eminem wants you to 224 words in 31-seconds for the #GodzillaChallenge
- Hilary Duff admits that the photographer she called the police on might NOT HAVE BEEN paparazzi after all, “He could have just been a regular dude”
- PICS: Earth’s new power couple is Greta Thunberg & Malala Yousafzai
- LL Cool J reminisces about the time Kobe Bryant tried to be a RAPPER but LL told him, “I was like, ‘Kobe . . . Come on dog.'”
- Duffy, the “Mercy” singer, says she was once raped, drugged and HELD CAPTIVE
- Eva Mendes says her on screen roles are CHANGING now that she’s a mom, “I don’t want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don’t want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all. So I’m basically like, ‘Disney, I’m all yours.'”
- Kate Hudson is taking this Coronavirus very seriously