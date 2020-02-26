Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/26/20)

  • Ok we’re officially BTS Army after watching this “Carpool Karoake”…could they be any freaking cuter???

  • Eminem wants you to 224 words in 31-seconds for the #GodzillaChallenge
  • Hilary Duff admits that the photographer she called the police on might NOT HAVE BEEN paparazzi after all, “He could have just been a regular dude”
  • PICS: Earth’s new power couple is Greta Thunberg & Malala Yousafzai
  • LL Cool J reminisces about the time Kobe Bryant tried to be a RAPPER but LL told him, “I was like, ‘Kobe . . . Come on dog.'”
  • Duffy, the “Mercy” singer, says she was once raped, drugged and HELD CAPTIVE
  • Eva Mendes says her on screen roles are CHANGING now that she’s a mom, “I don’t want to do anything too violent.  Of course, I don’t want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all.  So I’m basically like, ‘Disney, I’m all yours.'”
  • Kate Hudson is taking this Coronavirus very seriously

Travel. 2020. #😳

