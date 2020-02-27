Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/27/20)

Credit: YouTube

  • A Harry Styles fan won VIP tickets to his World Tour….and you have never fanned as hard as this girl

  • VIDEO: An excited contestant did the “raise the roof” gesture after winning a round and Pat Sajak said “lift the ceiling”…and we’re totally here for it!
  • VIDEO: Yes, Oprah Winfrey just admitted to having a one night stand
  • Snoop Dogg says it was his MOTHER who convinced him to apologize to Gayle King
  • VIDEO: Mariah Carey’s daughter got a little help from mom for her #highnotechallenge
  • Disney DROPPED Mushu from the “Mulan” live action remake partly because many Chinese people hated the character because it trivialized their culture.
  • VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson and Scott Hoying from Pentatonix sang a special song to a hero who helped save 20 people at the Route 91 shooting
  • Apple won’t let the BAD GUYS use iPhones in their movies
  • The next “American Horror Story” WILL STAR . . . Macaulay Culkin!
  • VIDEO: Chelsea Handler celebrated her 45th birthday by skiing pantsless with a margarita and a joint
  • VIDEO: Pete Davidson cleans up his act just in time for John Mulaney to host “SNL”
  • Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife is DATING Adrien Brody!
  • Justin Timberlake & SZA dropped a NEW TRACK from the “Trolls World Tour” soundtrack…childish or you love it?

