Faking Your Way into Fashion Week (and VOGUE!)

The weird world of “FASHION” is clearly not something I know anything about (you’d know that already if we’ve met in person), but whenever people are able to find a way to make fashion FUN… I’m all about it.

If you’re not already familiar with The Zac and Jay Show on YouTube (556k subscribers!) – you’re about to be – because they hopped on board the crazy train of ‘fashion’ and put together a ridiculous outfit (using random items purchased from thrift shops & corner stores) and were able to convince VOGUE that she was really a famous woman wearing designer clothes for London Fashion Week.

Enjoy.

If you’d really like to see the article posted by VOGUEclick here.

