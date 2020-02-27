Quaden Bayles’ Family Turns Down Disneyland Trip, Will Donate $470,000 to Charity

Unless you were busy living inside of a time machine last week, you probably heard about the Australian boy with dwarfism who was crying and expressing wanting to hurt himself due to excessive bullying. Shortly after the video went viral, comedian Brad Williams set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of sending Bayles and his mother to Disneyland. With a little celebrity help… it raised HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of dollars.

But the family has declined a trip to Disneyland and is now saying it will donate the funds to charity instead.

