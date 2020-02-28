Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/28/20)

- Taylor Swift is now a MAN…”THE MAN”…meet her alter ego “Tyler Swift”
- VIDEO: Lady Gaga drops her first solo single in 3 years….”Stupid Love”
- Quaden Bayles, the kid with dwarfism that was bullied, and his family have TURNED DOWN the Disneyland trip and is going to donate the entire $475,000 that was raised to charity!
- VIDEO: WARNING you can actually hear the moment Britney Spears broke her foot in this wild dance video
- Mark Wahlberg pulled the ultimate DAD MOVE and made the DJ at his daughter’s school dance turn off an explicit song
- Gisele Bundchen doesn’t like “step mom” she prefers “BONUS MOM”
- VIDEO: Courteney Cox revealed to Kevin Nealon FIRST about the “Friends” reunion during his YouTube series, “Hiking with Kevin”
- Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran admits losing $388k in email PHISHING SCAM
- PICS: Kobe Bryant’s sister got a cool tattoo honoring Kobe and his daughter Gianna
- VIDEO: Just Kelly Ripa getting a little thirsty watching her very muscular husband work out
- VIDEO: Check out Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, SZA, Maluma, and Kendall Jenner modeling for Calvin Klein