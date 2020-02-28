Credit: YouTube

“My Ex-Boyfriend Is Dating Lady Gaga”

For most of us regular folk, dating more than one person is pretty normal (if you don’t marry the first person you find, that is). Breakups are hard, but as you get older they just seem to make more sense and you’re able to learn & move on… but what if that person moves on to someone ULTRA MEGA FAMOUS?!

That’s what happened to Lindsay Crouse (journalist for the New York Times), and her story is pretty fantastic. [NewYorkTimes]

Page Six produced a deep dive into Lady Gaga’s new “mystery man.” Refinery29 announced that Gaga was “wearing 2020’s hottest new accessory: a normal boyfriend.” I dated this normal, mystery man for seven years. Our relationship lasted all of college, and then a few years more. (A popular song from back then described being “caught in a bad romance.”) — New York Times

 

As you can guess from the fact that you’ve probably never heard of me, I’m not famous.

 

 

We used to obsess about celebrities and then started obsessing about one another. Maybe a decade ago I would have subscribed to US Weekly. Today there’s no need: I have the parade of people in my phone. I mix “real” celebrities with people I know and I can curate it all however I want. Then I scrolled through Instagram and saw a post from Lady Gaga: she was sitting in her new boyfriend’s lap. Friends from college liked it — along with nearly three million others.

 

 

At least she found some ‘inspiration’ in all of this! *shrug*

 

 

And now life for her is also slightly different… just in a different kind of way.

 

 

 

I’d like to consider myself a pretty normal guy, but I still can’t imagine what it would take to catch the attention of somebody like the world’s biggest pop star.

Cheers,
Justin 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
