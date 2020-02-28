“My Ex-Boyfriend Is Dating Lady Gaga”

For most of us regular folk, dating more than one person is pretty normal (if you don’t marry the first person you find, that is). Breakups are hard, but as you get older they just seem to make more sense and you’re able to learn & move on… but what if that person moves on to someone ULTRA MEGA FAMOUS?!

That’s what happened to Lindsay Crouse (journalist for the New York Times), and her story is pretty fantastic. [NewYorkTimes]

Here’s what it’s like to watch someone you were with for an eternity date one of the most famous—and fantastic—women in the world. (I am now an expert.)https://t.co/mYcShXC87n — Lindsay Crouse (@lindsaycrouse) February 27, 2020

Page Six produced a deep dive into Lady Gaga’s new “mystery man.” Refinery29 announced that Gaga was “wearing 2020’s hottest new accessory: a normal boyfriend.” I dated this normal, mystery man for seven years. Our relationship lasted all of college, and then a few years more. (A popular song from back then described being “caught in a bad romance.”) — New York Times

"I was eating bodega grapes at my desk on a recent Monday morning … when my phone started buzzing: “Check Facebook.” “Check Twitter.” “Are you OK?” It was an emergency: My ex-boyfriend, I learned, had a new girlfriend. Lady Gaga."https://t.co/MiPeLxXPNl — Samantha Fields (@sam__fields) February 27, 2020

As you can guess from the fact that you’ve probably never heard of me, I’m not famous.

"After we broke up, I noticed I was “blocked” on Facebook. And then we moved on. I hadn’t googled him in forever (I promise). But this month I knew everything about his new relationship status, within hours of when it was disclosed." https://t.co/3AQ5O3Gvwm — Madina Touré (@madinatoure) February 27, 2020

We used to obsess about celebrities and then started obsessing about one another. Maybe a decade ago I would have subscribed to US Weekly. Today there’s no need: I have the parade of people in my phone. I mix “real” celebrities with people I know and I can curate it all however I want. Then I scrolled through Instagram and saw a post from Lady Gaga: she was sitting in her new boyfriend’s lap. Friends from college liked it — along with nearly three million others.

At least she found some ‘inspiration’ in all of this! *shrug*

"lady gaga is amazing. comparing yourself with her is incredibly motivational, and i recommend you try it, regardless of how you relate to who’s dating her." from nyt's @lindsaycrouse:https://t.co/DWnF0ylcuw — Allie Caren (@alLISTENc) February 27, 2020

And now life for her is also slightly different… just in a different kind of way.

I am living for this piece. 'I went to a nice store I’d never been inside before and I tried something on. The clerk asked me what the occasion was. I found out from Facebook that my ex-boyfriend was dating Lady Gaga, I told her' https://t.co/ykNfxiGsam — Olivia Petter (@Oliviapetter1) February 27, 2020

I’d like to consider myself a pretty normal guy, but I still can’t imagine what it would take to catch the attention of somebody like the world’s biggest pop star.

Cheers,

—Justin