Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/2/20)

  • Oprah fell while literally talking about balance & the internet  can’t get enough

  • “Judge Judy” is coming to AN END after 25 years . . . but Judy is moving on to a new show called “Judy Justice”
  • Steven Spielberg’s daughter is not doing good…Mikaela Spielberg was ARRESTED & charged with domestic violence on her fiance
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber had a mellow and sweet 26th birthday party
  • Everyone’s spiraling over JoJo Siwa’s new (maybe) BOYFRIEND
  • PICS: Ashley Graham had to change her baby’s dirty diaper in the middle of a Staples
  • VIDEO: Aaron Carter tried to gift a fast food worker with his sweater…but she didn’t know who he was so he took it back
  • VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gave a leap year baby her first legal drink since she just celebrated her 21st birthday at age 84
  • Matthew McConaughey had to “UNBRAND” himself to get better roles
  • VIDEO: Adam Levine apologizes for putting on a terrible show in Chile last week
  • Lupita Nyong’O CELEBRATED her 37th

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
