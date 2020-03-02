Credit: YouTube

How To: Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

If you were like many folks who rushed to the store to pick up some hand sanitizer only to discover they were sold out – you can make your own! And if you don’t already have these things in your medicine cabinet (I keep my aloe in the fridge so I can be reminded of summer days as I grab another Rainier, ugh), you can even find everything below in any drug/grocery stores.

  • 2/3 cup Isopropyl alcohol 91% (rubbing alcohol)
  • 1/3 cup aloe vera gel
  • Essential oil in your choice of fragrance (optional)
  • A small or medium mixing bowl
  • A spoon
  • An empty container (at least 3-ounce container)

In a mixing bowl, stir Isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel together until well blended. Add 8-10 drops of scented essential oil (optional). Stir.

The CDC recommends hand sanitizer to have at least 60% alcohol content – so follow the proportions exactly! Of course, the best way to remain germ free is to properly wash your hands.

