Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/3/20)

- Six-year-old North West made her RAP DEBUT at Kanye’s Yeezy show in Paris…but apparently they RIPPED OFF YouTuber Zaza’s song!
Kanye’s daughter North West just performed during the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show pic.twitter.com/lHgx9pSUwE
— Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 2, 2020
- PICS: Jessica Biel spotted shopping without her wedding ring 3 months after Justin Timberlake’s PDA scandal
- The top moments from “The Bachelor” tell-all…or should we call it the SHOUT & CRY ALL?
- Jennifer Lopez on her Oscar snub, “I felt like I let everybody DOWN a little bit”
- Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber didn’t believe in LIVING TOGETHER before marriage
- PICS: Paula Abdul had 2 of her dogs die last week
- America Ferrera is leaving ‘Superstore’ after FIVE YEARS
- James Lipton, the host of “Inside the Actors Studio”, PASSED AWAY yesterday at the age of 93
- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went on a horse-riding date this weekend
- William Shatner DONE with ‘Star Trek,’ says Captain Kirk is ‘played out’
- Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent mock Oprah Winfrey after FALL
- Flavor Flav responds to getting FIRED from Public Enemy, “I’m not your employee, I’m your partner. You can’t fire me.”
- VIDEO: Mark Whalberg worked out with Dr. Oz and “I squashed him like a grape.”