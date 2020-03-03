Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/3/20)

  • Six-year-old North West made her RAP DEBUT at Kanye’s Yeezy show in Paris…but apparently they RIPPED OFF YouTuber Zaza’s song!

  • PICS: Jessica Biel spotted shopping without her wedding ring 3 months after Justin Timberlake’s PDA scandal
  • The top moments from “The Bachelor” tell-all…or should we call it the SHOUT & CRY ALL?
  • Jennifer Lopez on her Oscar snub, “I felt like I let everybody DOWN a little bit”
  • Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber didn’t believe in LIVING TOGETHER before marriage
  • PICS: Paula Abdul had 2 of her dogs die last week
  • America Ferrera is leaving ‘Superstore’ after FIVE YEARS
  • James Lipton, the host of “Inside the Actors Studio”, PASSED AWAY yesterday at the age of 93
  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went on a horse-riding date this weekend

Sunday. ❤️

  • William Shatner DONE with ‘Star Trek,’ says Captain Kirk is ‘played out’
  • Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent mock Oprah Winfrey after FALL
  • Flavor Flav responds to getting FIRED from Public Enemy, “I’m not your employee, I’m your partner.  You can’t fire me.”
  • VIDEO: Mark Whalberg worked out with Dr. Oz and “I squashed him like a grape.”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
