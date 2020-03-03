Credit: Justin Barnes

March 8: Daylight Saving Time!

Don’t forget… this Sunday we “gain” and hour of daylight but “lose” an hour of sleep thanks to the arrival of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 8.

This usually means nothing to most people, but I still drive an old car and need to manually adjust the time on my stereo (or just be super lazy and wait 6 months, whatever). It officially begins at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and reverts to Standard Time on the first Sunday in November, and the only two states that do not observe daylight-saving time are Arizona and Hawaii (lucky for the old-car-driving ppl in those states!). Neither does American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Have you always wondered WHY it started? According to the internet, “Daylight saving time was first used during World War I, as part of an effort in the United States and other warring countries to conserve fuel. In theory, using daylight more efficiently saves fuel and energy because it reduces the nation’s need for artificial light.” Huh. Ok.

Last – did you also know the correct term is daylight “saving” time, not “savings” time.

It’s all very weird to me, but that’s the deal.

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
