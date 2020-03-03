Princeton Students Unhappy w/ Marshawn Lynch as Guest Speaker

I don’t think Beast Mode is one to back down from anything, but these students from Princeton aren’t too thrilled with the announcement that the Seahawks RB, actor, business mogul and catch-phrase-machine Marshawn Lynch will be attending “Class Day” this June as a guest speaker, even going as far as writing an op-ed in the school newspaper.

So why is that, you might be wondering?

As seniors, we had been looking forward to the speaker announcement for months,” the letter starts. “Many of us were disappointed when we saw that this year’s speaker was to be Marshawn Lynch, mainly because we did not feel included in the process by which this speaker was nominated and finally selected. [Daily Princeton]

It sounds like they weren’t pleased with the fact that they were’t included in the process, but it continues.

Among articles that praised his NFL career and philanthropic contributions, we came across articles discussing Lynch’s reticence with the media and his terse responses at press conferences. In 2013 and 2014, for example, Lynch was fined $50,000 and $100,000 for refusing to speak to the media. During the 2015 Superbowl Media Day, Lynch famously responded to multiple questions with variants of ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.’ With no other frame of reference, such reports caused confusion over the set of criteria that led to his nomination. [Daily Princeton]

Got it. I don’t think Beast Mode is too worried about this whole thing, but we’ll see.

Cheers,

–Justin