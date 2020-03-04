Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/4/20)

  • “Celebrity ESCAPE ROOM” is coming as a one-off to NBC with Jack Black hosting . . .the contestants are Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow from Friends, plus Adam Scott from Parks and Recreation, and Ben Stiller
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner posts slew of bikini pics but all anyone can see is her “weird ass toe”! She even jumped in to DEFEND it! Do you see it??? (flip to 3rd pic)

  • VIDEO: Carrie Underwood’s family waited out the Nashville tornadoes in their “safe room”
  • If you were freaking out that Jessica Biel wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, it looks like her and Justin are still in love

  • Sophie Turner HATED the Jonas Brothers . . . you know, before she married one
  • Here’s 10 songs to WASH YOUR HANDS TO because the chorus is 20 seconds…the length you should be washing for
  • PICS: Shaq had to let his hairline grow out because he lost a best to Dwayne Wade
  • PICS: Laura Dern’s goldfish died…it was 14 YEARS OLD!
  • PICS: Britney Spears is thinking of removing her pink dice tattoo she got with Kevin Federline

