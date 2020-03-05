Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/5/20)

- Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant in new music video about fiance’ Orlando Bloom…she then took to her Instagram stories to reveal the due date is THIS SUMMER
- VIDEO: Alex Trebek says he’s now one of the 18% of people who survive a year with Stage Four pancreatic cancer…and admits he’s thought of “giving up”
- VIDEO: Britney Spears’ 13-year-old son Jayden Federline says his mom might quit music, says he wants his Grandpa (Brit’s dad) to die, and thinks of his dad, Kevin, as “literally Jesus” (WARNING: there are homophobic slurs & curse words)
- Kevin Federline is NOT HAPPY & is attorney says he is handling fallout like a “responsible parent”…meanwhile Britney has not responded but continues to POST ON INSTA
- The new James Bond “No Time to Die” gets release date pushed back to November because of CORONAVIRUS….but Daniel Craig will still be hosting “SNL” this weekend to promote it!
- Chrissy Teigen covers Glamour…admits she had a “BOOB JOB” and now wants her implants out!
- VIDEO: Lizzo calls out TikTok for deleting her swimsuit videos but not other women’s
- VIDEO: Ciara won’t let pregnancy get in the way of training with her hubby, Russel Wilson
- Miley Cyrus says she’s close to releasing NEW MUSIC and it’s “sounding super rock and roll”
- LISTEN: Niall Horan covers Taylor Swift’s “Lover” but turns it into a racaus duet!
- PICS: Pics of the new Batmobile look soooooo rad!
- PICS: Selma Blair, Shannen Doherty & Sarah Michelle Gellar met up for lunch…and the “richest one” paid