Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/5/20)

  • Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant in new music video about fiance’ Orlando Bloom…she then took to her Instagram stories to reveal the due date is THIS SUMMER

  • VIDEO: Alex Trebek says he’s now one of the 18% of people who survive a year with Stage Four pancreatic cancer…and admits he’s thought of “giving up”
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears’ 13-year-old son Jayden Federline says his mom might quit music, says he wants his Grandpa (Brit’s dad) to die, and thinks of his dad, Kevin, as “literally Jesus” (WARNING: there are homophobic slurs & curse words)
  • Kevin Federline is NOT HAPPY & is attorney says he is handling fallout like a “responsible parent”…meanwhile Britney has not responded but continues to POST ON INSTA
  • The new James Bond “No Time to Die” gets release date pushed back to November because of CORONAVIRUS….but Daniel Craig will still be hosting “SNL” this weekend to promote it!

  • Chrissy Teigen covers Glamour…admits she had a “BOOB JOB” and now wants her implants out!
  • VIDEO: Lizzo calls out TikTok for deleting her swimsuit videos but not other women’s
  • VIDEO: Ciara won’t let pregnancy get in the way of training with her hubby, Russel Wilson
  • Miley Cyrus says she’s close to releasing NEW MUSIC and it’s “sounding super rock and roll”
  • LISTEN: Niall Horan covers Taylor Swift’s “Lover” but turns it into a racaus duet!
  • PICS: Pics of the new Batmobile look soooooo rad!
  • PICS: Selma Blair, Shannen Doherty & Sarah Michelle Gellar met up for lunch…and the “richest one” paid

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
