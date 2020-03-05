Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Textual Healing – Swim Instructor

This time in Textual Healing, a listener has a son who is in swim lessons. The swim instructor has taken a liking to his students mom, and has been being very flirty recently over text message. He even sent a very direct message to her telling her how pretty she is. The only issue is… she isn’t very into him, and doesn’t want to cross boundaries. Will our textual advice be enough to help her deflect the flirty swim instructor? Or will the cobweb of lies backfire?

