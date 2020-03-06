Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/6/20)

- VIDEO: Fans are worried about Post Malone after he fell on stage [SCROLL DOWN for 2nd FAN VIDEO]…but that very same night Carrie Underwood THANKED HIM for the hospitality
i’m genuinely concerned for post malone and his well-being right now. pic.twitter.com/7Zso2Mk7N6
— 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗿𝘆𝗻 (@stylesgaga) March 6, 2020
- Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom have POSTPONED their wedding in Japan because of Coronavirus …and she had the BEST TWEETS after announcing her pregnancy!
omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020
- Taylor Swift DONATES $1 MILLION to the Tennessee tornado RELIEF FUND
- VIDEO: Demi Lovato gets candid about her struggle with an eating disorder…and the story of her watermelon birthday cake broke our hearts
- Ariana Grande got SWATTED yesterday & LA cops are investigating into who did it!
- Eva Mendes REFUSES to post any new pics of Ryan Gosling, “I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and my kids are private.”
- Kylie Jenner says she definitely feels pressure to give Stormi a SIBLING but right now there’s no plans
- PICS: Ahhhh Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd pose for a pic at Michael’s Parkinson’s disease charity
- VIDEO: “Pretty Little Liars” co-star Ashley Benson takes a swig of co-star’s, Shay Mitchell’s, breast milk
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez’s NCAA commercial has fans scratching their heads…she performs her sexy “Dance Again” song while players play in the “Big Dance”….too much of a stretch???
- PICS: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard make marriage look so sexy during their mask night
- J Lo teaching us all just how to Instagram