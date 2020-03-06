Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/6/20)

  • VIDEO: Fans are worried about Post Malone after he fell on stage [SCROLL DOWN for 2nd FAN VIDEO]…but that very same night Carrie Underwood THANKED HIM for the hospitality

  • Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom have POSTPONED their wedding in Japan because of Coronavirus …and she had the BEST TWEETS after announcing her pregnancy!

  • Taylor Swift DONATES $1 MILLION to the Tennessee tornado RELIEF FUND
  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato gets candid about her struggle with an eating disorder…and the story of her watermelon birthday cake broke our hearts
  • Ariana Grande got SWATTED yesterday & LA cops are investigating into who did it!
  • Eva Mendes REFUSES to post any new pics of Ryan Gosling, “I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that).  My man and my kids are private.”
  • Kylie Jenner says she definitely feels pressure to give Stormi a SIBLING but right now there’s no plans
  • PICS: Ahhhh Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd pose for a pic at Michael’s Parkinson’s disease charity
  • VIDEO: “Pretty Little Liars” co-star Ashley Benson takes a swig of co-star’s, Shay Mitchell’s, breast milk
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez’s NCAA commercial has fans scratching their heads…she performs her sexy “Dance Again” song while players play in the “Big Dance”….too much of a stretch???
  • PICS: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard make marriage look so sexy during their mask night
  • J Lo teaching us all just how to Instagram

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
