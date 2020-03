Jeff and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team celebrated the Car Toys 33rd Birthday Bash in style at the Car Toys in Lynnwood! We had Camila Cabello tickets to give away, as well as some sweet MOViN swag including key chains for your car! Yep, that’s right, we think about these things. We’ve also been handing out hand sanitizer at most events lately, just in case you want to be safe out there. If you joined the party, check out your pic here!