Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/10/20)

- Pretty sure we all agree that J Lo & Alex Rodriguez just won the “Flip the Switch” challenge…Camila Cabello did it with her CHOREOGRAPHER
https://twitter.com/AROD/status/1236859964158652416?s=20
- VIDEO: Lil Yachty interviews Drake while dressed up as Oprah!
- “Jeopardy” is scrapping it’s LIVE AUDIENCE to protect Alex Trebek
- Coachella & Stagecoach POSTPONED and moved to October!
- Dwayne Wade’s daughter, Zaya, makes her RED CARPET DEBUT!
View this post on Instagram
Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards
- VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson tries to get his daughter to say ‘Daddy’s the best’ and she says ‘Mother!’
- VIDEO: Watch Coldplay cover Prince’s “1999” with a 9 piece choir
- Charles Barkley is selling his MVP Trophy & GOLD MEDAL to build affordable housing in Leeds, Alabama
- VIDEO: Daniel Craig poses topless for GQ
- VIDEO: Serena Williams posted a “morning routine” video, and her two-year-old daughter Alexis steals the show
- PICS: Katy Perry shares the sad news that her Grandma passed