Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/10/20)

  • Pretty sure we all agree that J Lo & Alex Rodriguez just won the “Flip the Switch” challenge…Camila Cabello did it with her CHOREOGRAPHER

https://twitter.com/AROD/status/1236859964158652416?s=20

  • VIDEO: Lil Yachty interviews Drake while dressed up as Oprah!
  • “Jeopardy” is scrapping it’s LIVE AUDIENCE to protect Alex Trebek
  • Coachella & Stagecoach POSTPONED and moved to October!
  • Dwayne Wade’s daughter, Zaya, makes her RED CARPET DEBUT!

  • VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson tries to get his daughter to say ‘Daddy’s the best’ and she says ‘Mother!’
  • VIDEO: Watch Coldplay cover Prince’s “1999” with a 9 piece choir
  • Charles Barkley is selling his MVP Trophy & GOLD MEDAL to build affordable housing in Leeds, Alabama
  • VIDEO: Daniel Craig poses topless for GQ
  • VIDEO: Serena Williams posted a “morning routine” video, and her two-year-old daughter Alexis steals the show
  • PICS: Katy Perry shares the sad news that her Grandma passed

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
