Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/11/20)

- DRAMA! “The Bachelor”‘s mom becomes the star of the show with BARB CAM!! While he proposes to Hannah Ann…then DUMPS HER
- Brad Pitt is an HGTV STAR now??? He’s featured in a new show with the Property Brothers….Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, and Michael Bublé will also be on the show!
- VIDEO: Russian singer falls 10 feet off stage & keeps singing!
- Selena Gomez says she’s sometimes worried that she’ll be “ALONE FOREVER”
- PICS: 10 pets are in the running to be the next Cadbury bunny! VOTE HERE
- New Vanity Fair article says that Meghan Markle simply didn’t know that Britain is “such a RACIST COUNTRY”
- Corey Feldman accuses Charlie Sheen of SEXUALLY ABUSING Corey Haim…and Charlie’s rep denies it, “These sick . . . outlandish allegations never occurred. Period.”
Coronavirus Affects Hollywood:
- PICS: Notorious germaphobe Howie Mandel arrives to “AGT” in a full hazmat suit….and PICS of Naomi Campbell also travelling in a full hazmat suit!
- “The Wendy Williams Show”, “Dr. Phil”, “The View”, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, and “Good Morning America” have all CANCELLED LIVE AUDIENCES
- Disney+ has SHUT DOWN PRODUCTION on its upcoming Marvel show “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which was filming in Prague
- Coachella concert-goers are freaking out…not over the postponement…over getting their AIRBnB REFUNDS