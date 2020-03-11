Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/11/20)

  • DRAMA! “The Bachelor”‘s mom becomes the star of the show with BARB CAM!! While he proposes to Hannah Ann…then DUMPS HER

  • Brad Pitt is an HGTV STAR now??? He’s featured in a new show with the Property Brothers….Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, and Michael Bublé will also be on the show!

 

  • VIDEO: Russian singer falls 10 feet off stage & keeps singing!
  • Selena Gomez says she’s sometimes worried that she’ll be “ALONE FOREVER”
  • PICS: 10 pets are in the running to be the next Cadbury bunny! VOTE HERE
  • New Vanity Fair article says that Meghan Markle simply didn’t know that Britain is “such a RACIST COUNTRY”
  • Corey Feldman accuses Charlie Sheen of SEXUALLY ABUSING Corey Haim…and Charlie’s rep denies it,  “These sick . . . outlandish allegations never occurred. Period.”

Coronavirus Affects Hollywood:

  • PICS: Notorious germaphobe Howie Mandel arrives to “AGT” in a full hazmat suit….and PICS of Naomi Campbell also travelling in a full hazmat suit!
  • “The Wendy Williams Show”, “Dr. Phil”,  “The View”, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, and “Good Morning America” have all CANCELLED LIVE AUDIENCES
  • Disney+ has SHUT DOWN PRODUCTION on its upcoming Marvel show “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which was filming in Prague
  • Coachella concert-goers are freaking out…not over the postponement…over getting their AIRBnB REFUNDS

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
