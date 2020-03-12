Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/12/20)

  • Tom & Rita Hanks have CORONAVIRUS Their son, Chet Hanks, says their “NOT TRIPPIN‘” over the diagnosis….and Colin Hanks sent a THANK YOU to fans for their love & support….and the DEEPER MEANING to the photo of gloves below

  • VIDEO: Gloria Gaynor starts the #IWillSurviveChallenge and wins TikTok with a video of her washing her hands to her song “I Will Survive”
  • Nick Lachey & Vanessa say “SHOWER SEX” is the secret to a happy marriage
  • Hannah Ann joked about her engagement & break up wit Peter on “The Bachelor”

  • VIDEO: Sarah Palin sang “Baby Got Back” in a bear costume on “The Masked Singer”
  • America’s FAVORITE SUPERHERO is…..Superman
  • VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg has some fun with their totally empty studio audience on “The View”
  • Disney’s live-action “Peter Pan” movie cast Milla Jovovich’s daughter as WENDY

 

