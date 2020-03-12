Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/12/20)

- Tom & Rita Hanks have CORONAVIRUS Their son, Chet Hanks, says their “NOT TRIPPIN‘” over the diagnosis….and Colin Hanks sent a THANK YOU to fans for their love & support….and the DEEPER MEANING to the photo of gloves below
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
- VIDEO: Gloria Gaynor starts the #IWillSurviveChallenge and wins TikTok with a video of her washing her hands to her song “I Will Survive”
- Nick Lachey & Vanessa say “SHOWER SEX” is the secret to a happy marriage
- Hannah Ann joked about her engagement & break up wit Peter on “The Bachelor”
- VIDEO: Sarah Palin sang “Baby Got Back” in a bear costume on “The Masked Singer”
- America’s FAVORITE SUPERHERO is…..Superman
- VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg has some fun with their totally empty studio audience on “The View”
- Disney’s live-action “Peter Pan” movie cast Milla Jovovich’s daughter as WENDY