Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/13/20)

  • Movies postponed by COVID-19: “No Time to Die”, “F9“, “MULAN“, “A QUIET PLACE Part 2″….here’s your COMPLETE GUIDE to entertainment that’s been corona cancelled!
  • Tom Hanks & Rita post a somewhat CHEERFUL UPDATE about their coronavirus
  • Disneyland, Disney World & Universe Studios have officially CLOSED temporarily
  • “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” SUSPEND SHOWS amid coronavirus pandemic
  • Daniel Radcliffe says he thinks he was WRONGLY accused of having the coronavirus because, quote, “I look ill all the time . . . cause I’m very pale.”
  • Willow Smith spent 24 hours INSIDE A BOX for performance art
  • If you are stressed out…do like Pink and make ravioli

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
