Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Craigslist Car Auctioneer

Jubal calls a woman who is selling her car on Craigslist… Apparently, ever since she posted the ad, people have called and tried to Low-Ball her on the price… Unfortunately for HER, it’s about to happen again.  Hear it in the PHONE TAP.

