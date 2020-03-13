Jubal calls a woman who is selling her car on Craigslist… Apparently, ever since she posted the ad, people have called and tried to Low-Ball her on the price… Unfortunately for HER, it’s about to happen again. Hear it in the PHONE TAP.
Phone Tap PODCAST: Craigslist Car Auctioneer
Jubal calls a woman who is selling her car on Craigslist… Apparently, ever since she posted the ad, people have called and tried to Low-Ball her on the price… Unfortunately for HER, it’s about to happen again. Hear it in the PHONE TAP.