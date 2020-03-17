MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund

The devastating affects from COVID-19 are widespread and you’d be hard pressed to find a single person or industry who hasn’t been dealing with the fallout. Small businesses, restaurants, bars, hotels, artists & musicians… we may never know the total damage done – but we have the power to help where we can.

Thankfully, the Recording Academy® (and its affiliated charitable foundation) MusiCares® have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help provide assistance to folks in the music community who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

While the Recording Academy is best known for Music’s Biggest Night, the GRAMMY Awards Telecast, we serve the music community year round, by providing emergency aid through MusiCares, to the advocacy work we do to protect musicians’ rights.

If you find yourself in a position to help – please donate to help keep the music community alive. They give us a lot, and they deserve our help.

DONATE HERE to provide critical funds that can directly support artists in need.

APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE HERE if you have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and need support.