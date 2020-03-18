American Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage

Those are not words you want to read… ever.

Health officials are asking people to engage in social distancing and self-isolation – which is smart – but that comes at a consequence for many, including the American Red Cross and their ability to cover patients’ needs. Lots of blood drives (if not all) have been cancelled resulting in about 86,000 fewer donations, leaving hospitals in short (2-3 day) supply.

If you’re healthy, the Red Cross needs your help. Here’s how. [Red Cross]

We understand why people may be hesitant to come out for a blood drive, but want to reassure the public that we have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors and staff in response to concern, including: • Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy • Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process • Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors, and • Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment. We also want to emphasize that at each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection. This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer. One of the most important things you can do to ensure we don’t have another health care crisis on top of the coronavirus is to give blood. As a nation, this is a time where we must take care of one another, including those most vulnerable among us. If you are healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting Lots of blood drives (if not all) have been cancelled resulting in about 86,000 fewer donations, leaving hospitals in short (2-3 day) supply. or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

