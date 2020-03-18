Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/18/20)

  • The “Big Brother Germany” cast has FINALLY BEEN TOLD about the pandemic….and it was so intense that some just sobbed
  • Jared Leto just found out about the pandemic because he was on a 12 DAY SILENT MEDITATION retreat

  • There’s a new viral trend sweeping the nation…people are putting their CHRISTMAS LIGHTS back up as a sign of hope
  • Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson RECOVER AT HOME…says he has no fever but a case of the “blahs”
  • WTF???? TikTok reportedly BURIED POSTS from people who were, “ugly, poor, obese and disabled”
  • Taylor Swift is FIRST SOLO MUSICIAN with a diamond single & diamond album! (Diamond award is for 10 million copies or more!)
  • Bono writes a NEW SONG, “Let Your Love Be Known”, to get us through these times!
  • Vanessa Hudgens is forced to apologize after downplaying the seriousness of Coronavirus & saying PEOPLE DYING is “inevitable”
  • Al Roker reported the weather from his kitchen!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
