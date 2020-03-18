Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/18/20)

- The “Big Brother Germany” cast has FINALLY BEEN TOLD about the pandemic….and it was so intense that some just sobbed
- Jared Leto just found out about the pandemic because he was on a 12 DAY SILENT MEDITATION retreat
Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.
— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020
- There’s a new viral trend sweeping the nation…people are putting their CHRISTMAS LIGHTS back up as a sign of hope
- Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson RECOVER AT HOME…says he has no fever but a case of the “blahs”
- WTF???? TikTok reportedly BURIED POSTS from people who were, “ugly, poor, obese and disabled”
- Taylor Swift is FIRST SOLO MUSICIAN with a diamond single & diamond album! (Diamond award is for 10 million copies or more!)
- Bono writes a NEW SONG, “Let Your Love Be Known”, to get us through these times!
- Vanessa Hudgens is forced to apologize after downplaying the seriousness of Coronavirus & saying PEOPLE DYING is “inevitable”
- Al Roker reported the weather from his kitchen!
Craig and Al are out once again out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive.
Right now, @alroker is doing the weather for us from his home! pic.twitter.com/jaTB87bFPk
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020
- An actress from “Frozen 2” TESTS POSITIVE for Coronavirus
- Kevin Durant and 3 Brooklyn Nets TEST POSITIVE for Coronavirus