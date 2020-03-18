Netflix Party = Social Distance Movie Nights!

Self-isolation and chill? You can do that now… with friends!

For those who are isolating, social distancing, hunkering down, taking-a-million-naps – whatever you are calling it – Netflix is here for you to help you feel less alone using a Google Chrome extension called “Netflix Party” that is available now. Don’t let coronavirus stop your groups of friends from hanging out (virtually) to watch Netflix on their computers at the same time.

To make it even better… it even comes with a CHAT ROOM so you can feel even more connected.

Here’s a step-by-step explanation from USA Today.

1. Go to netflixparty.com on a Google Chrome browser and click “Get Netflix Party for free!” This will redirect you to Netflix Party’s page on the chrome web store.

2. Click “Add to Chrome” and then click “Add extension” in the pop-up window. Netflix Party will then be added to the top right corner of your Google Chrome browser, next to the address bar. It will have the initials “NP.”

3. Make sure your friends have downloaded “NP” onto their Google Chrome browsers as well.

4. Using your Google Chrome browser, go to Netflix.com, and play the show or movie you all want to watch.

5. Then click the “NP” button on your browser. You’ll also have the option of making yourself the one in charge of pausing, fast-forwarding and rewinding by checking the “Only I have control” box. If you don’t, anybody in your party will be able to use these features.

6. Click “Start the Party” and copy the URL that appears. Send this URL to the people you want to join your party.

7. Once your friends open the link, they should log into Netflix and hit the “NP” button on their Google Chrome browsers.

8. You should now be synced up! Enjoy your program. You can also communicate with each other via group chat on the right side of the screen. Choose a festive user icon and screen name and share all your binge-watching feels through messages, screenshots, emojis and GIFs.

If you need a little help deciding what to watch (anything but FRIENDS, please … jk), check out THIS LIST.

Cheers,

—Justin