Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/19/20)

- Ciara & Russell Wilson donate a MILLION MEALS to Seattle food bank!
The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine. Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica We can all make a difference together. Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time. Check the link in bio! https://bit.ly/38VdUuB
- Matthew McConaughy is here with the pep talk you need!
- Kevin Bacon is starting a new “SIX DEGREES” GAME!
- VIDEO: Just watching Anthony Hopkins play the piano for his cat makes us feel better
- Here’s a very important reminder from Dame Judi Dench
- We can’t believe we have to say this but….NO Oprah did NOT GET ARRESTED for sex trafficking
- Drake is SELF-ISOLATING because he hung out with Kevin Durant who has COVID-19
- Ben Affleck & his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, went for coffee & A BOOKSTORE yesterday and seriously WTH!?!?
- VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg is moderating “The View” from home after she almost died last year of pneumonia and sepsis she’s taking NO chances