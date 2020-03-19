Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/19/20)

  • Matthew McConaughy is here with the pep talk you need!

  • Kevin Bacon is starting a new “SIX DEGREES” GAME! 
  • VIDEO: Just watching Anthony Hopkins play the piano for his cat makes us feel better
  • Here’s a very important reminder from Dame Judi Dench

  • We can’t believe we have to say this but….NO Oprah did NOT GET ARRESTED for sex trafficking
  • Drake is SELF-ISOLATING because he hung out with Kevin Durant who has COVID-19
  • Ben Affleck & his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, went for coffee & A BOOKSTORE yesterday and seriously WTH!?!?
  • VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg is moderating “The View” from home after she almost died last year of pneumonia and sepsis she’s taking NO chances

