Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/20/20)

- Gal Gadot got basically every A list celebrity to help her sing John Lennon’s, “Imagine”….she was trying to inspire everyone but instead created a HUGE OUTRAGE with people tweeting things like, “ ’Imagine no possessions’ sung by some of the wealthiest people in the world.”
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ……. #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
- Daniel Dae Kim, of “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0” has COVID-19 and just gave the MOST MOVING speech about it!
- Cardi B says she’s DONATING the proceeds from that “Coronavirus“ remix
- VIDEO: People are wanting Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez to check their basement because it looks like they live in the house from “Parasite”
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos donated $1 MILLION in aid to the coronavirus relief effort in New York
- Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet from “Modern Family” has donated 200,000 MEALS to Kansas City residents in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
- Disney rushes “Onward” to DIGITAL RELEASE to help families stuck at home
- VIDEO: OMG Shaquille O’Neal crashes a 1st grade class video chat!
- VIDEO: “The Office”‘s Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton from “The Office” did a little FaceTiming
- Olaf aka Josh Gad wants you to know, “It’s okay TO CRY”
- Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are “GETTING BETTER everyday”…but Tom’s SISTER SAYS that “He’s not great, but still okay.”
- Arnold Schwarzenegger released another VIDEO encouraging people to social distance
- “Playboy” has SUSPENDED publication due to Coronavirus