Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/20/20)

  • Gal Gadot got basically every A list celebrity to help her sing John Lennon’s, “Imagine”….she was trying to inspire everyone but instead created a HUGE OUTRAGE with people tweeting things like, “ ’Imagine no possessions’ sung by some of the wealthiest people in the world.”

  • Daniel Dae Kim, of “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0” has COVID-19 and just gave the MOST MOVING speech about it!

  • Cardi B says she’s DONATING the proceeds from that Coronavirus remix
  • VIDEO:  People are wanting Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez to check their basement because it looks like they live in the house from “Parasite”
  • Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos donated $1 MILLION in aid to the coronavirus relief effort in New York
  • Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet from “Modern Family” has donated 200,000 MEALS to Kansas City residents in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
  • Disney rushes “Onward” to DIGITAL RELEASE to help families stuck at home
  • VIDEO: OMG Shaquille O’Neal crashes a 1st grade class video chat!
  • VIDEO: “The Office”‘s Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton from “The Office” did a little FaceTiming
  • Olaf aka Josh Gad wants you to know, “It’s okay TO CRY”
  • Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are “GETTING BETTER everyday”…but Tom’s SISTER SAYS that “He’s not great, but still okay.”
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger released another VIDEO encouraging people to social distance
  • “Playboy” has SUSPENDED publication due to Coronavirus

 

