Ways To Get Your Mind Off The Coronavirus

Lately, it seems like it is impossible to get away from the Coronavirus news. We are glued to our phones, television, or radio to hear about the next thing regarding this virus. As great as it is to be informed on how to keep yourself and others safe, we need to pull ourselves away and get busy with other self-care tasks so we don’t get too crazy. Here are some healthy alternatives:

1. Exercise

If you are not in quarantine, going on a hike, run, or a brisk walk outside is a great way to not only get your mind off of the news but its also great for your respiratory health! Just make sure that if you bring a workout buddy along with you that you keep that 6-foot minimum distance.

2. Clean Your Space

If you have been pushing off spring cleaning, now is the perfect time to clean that kitchen you have been pushing off for so long since you are hunkered down at home.

3. Binge Watch a TV Show or Movie

Netflix is the home of binge-watching. There are endless shows and movies to watch that will make it hard to stop watching after the first episode. I’m in my 2nd hour of binge-watching The Office.

4. Take A Bath

Working from home makes it easy to roll out of bed and stay in your pajamas all day. However, nothing feels better than a nice hot shower or a warm bath to keep yourself feeling human. FYI, bath bombs and candles make taking baths an Instagram-worthy experience.

5. Talk To A Family Member or Friend

If all else fails, venting your concerns about the Coronavirus to a family member or friend is a great way to relieve some frustration and make yourself feel heard. It is totally valid to be scared and stressed during this time, but we all have to be here for each other. Talking to someone is a good way to not feel totally isolated and alone.