Italians Play Music on Their Balconies Amidst Lock Down

I guess the saying “music brings people together” really is true.

Italians come together amidst Italy lockdown to play music on their balconies for their neighbors.

DJ’s are utilizing mix boards for the ULTIMATE lockdown experience.

They are also singing their national anthem to prove that they are Italy strong.

Italy is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though isolation is separating everyone in Italy, music always finds a way to bring everyone back together.