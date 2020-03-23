Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/23/20)

- VIDEO: OMG a family recreated Disney’s “Pirate of the Caribbean” ride & it’s already been viewed over 4 million times…it’s so great!
Yo ho yo ho a quarantine’s life for me! Making our own Disney Magic while Disneyland is closed. 😊 Disneyland staycation. #disneyland #piratesofthecaribbean
Posted by Julie Foster Thornock on Friday, March 20, 2020
- The FULL “Famous” Taylor Swift & Kanye West phone call leaked and it turns out….Taylor Swift’s fans think she was TELLING THE TRUTH about the b-word part anyway….but Kim Kardashian’s SUBTLE RESPONSE thinks Taylor’s still a liar
- Is Ellen DeGeneres really calling Jennifer Aniston every 30 MINUTES????
- VIDEO: Idris Elba wife’s also tested positive for COVID-19 and Oprah interviewed them remotely
- VIDEO: Steve Martin’s solo banjo jam in the woods
- Here’s something you didn’t know you need…Rita Wilson rapping all of Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”
- PICS: Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern went social-distance hiking
- Hozier covered Britney Spear’s “TOXIC” & it’s a must watch
- VIDEO: A bunch of comedians parodied the “Imagine” sing along that the celebrities did
- VIDEO: You can write a song with Jon Bon Jovi!!! He needs your help finishing a new song, “Do What You Can”
- VIDEO: Neil Diamond redoes “Sweet Caroline” as “Hands….washing hands…”
- Kelly Clarkson had to use her son’s potty chair when their PIPES FROZE at their Montana cabin
- Justin Bieber invited everyone to go to his VIRTUAL CHURCH
- Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle” HITS HOME a lot harder