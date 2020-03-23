Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/23/20)

  • VIDEO: OMG a family recreated Disney’s “Pirate of the Caribbean” ride & it’s already been viewed over 4 million times…it’s so great!

Yo ho yo ho a quarantine’s life for me! Making our own Disney Magic while Disneyland is closed. 😊 Disneyland staycation. #disneyland #piratesofthecaribbean

Posted by Julie Foster Thornock on Friday, March 20, 2020

  • The FULL “Famous” Taylor Swift & Kanye West phone call leaked and it turns out….Taylor Swift’s fans think she was TELLING THE TRUTH about the b-word part anyway….but Kim Kardashian’s SUBTLE RESPONSE thinks Taylor’s still a liar
  • Is Ellen DeGeneres really calling Jennifer Aniston every 30 MINUTES????
  • VIDEO: Idris Elba wife’s also tested positive for COVID-19 and Oprah interviewed them remotely
  • VIDEO: Steve Martin’s solo banjo jam in the woods
  • Here’s something you didn’t know you need…Rita Wilson rapping all of Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”

See it to believe it

  • PICS: Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern went social-distance hiking
  • Hozier covered Britney Spear’s “TOXIC” & it’s a must watch
  • VIDEO: A bunch of comedians parodied the “Imagine” sing along that the celebrities did
  • VIDEO: You can write a song with Jon Bon Jovi!!! He needs your help finishing a new song,  “Do What You Can”
  • VIDEO: Neil Diamond redoes “Sweet Caroline” as “Hands….washing hands…”
  • Kelly Clarkson had to use her son’s potty chair when their PIPES FROZE at their Montana cabin
  • Justin Bieber invited everyone to go to his VIRTUAL CHURCH
  • Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle” HITS HOME a lot harder

 

 

