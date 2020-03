If you have been pushing off getting that Spotify Premium subscription, Latin artist Bad Bunny has got you covered.

In order to help with the boredom that comes with self-distancing, Bad Bunny is offering 1 month of free Spotify premium subscription.

YO HAGO

LO QUE ME DA

LA GANA 💀 SPOTIFY PREMIUM

GRATIS POR UN MES

PARA USTEDES EN

ESTA CUARENTENA!! LINK:https://t.co/URPPmmBmWi — 👁 (@sanbenito) March 20, 2020

“I DO WHAT I WANT. SPOTIFY PREMIUM. FREE FOR ONE MONTH. FOR YOU IN THIS QUARANTINE!!”