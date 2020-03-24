Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/24/20)

  • Rihanna’s foundation is donating $5 MILLION to help fight Coronavirus!
  • Taylor Swift makes a STATEMENT about that Kanye West call, saying they “put me through hell for 4 years
  • Joaquin Phoenix once overturned his car . . . and tried to LIGHT A CIGARETTE while he was upside down
  • Tekashi 6ix9ine wrote a letter to the judge DEMANDING to be let out of prison because he’s so scared of COVID-19
  • VIDEO: Dr. Phil has a tip to minimize the spread of the coronavirus:  STOP HUMPIN’ AROUND.
  • PICS: Lizzo is getting shamed for wearing a mask…but it turns out she has strep throat!
  • VIDEO: Michelle Obama says there’s a lot of “Netflix & chillin'” happening in her house right now….soooooo who wants to tell her?????
  • Danny DeVito is asking everyone to stay at home so he doesn’t catch COVID-19 and KICK THE BUCKET
  • VIDEO: Robert DeNiro tells people to stay at home & brings the classic “Meet the Fockers”, “I’m watching you”

