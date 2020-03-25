Awkwafina lashes out at “cruelty” of rhetoric surrounding COVID-19

Comedy Central/Zach Dilgard(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Awkawafina had been silent about the COVID-19 pandemic, until Tuesday when the Asian-American actress opened up about what she described as “cruelty” in the rhetoric surrounding what has also been referred to as the coronavirus.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 31-year-old Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens star explained that she had been “away for a few months in all of this devastation” and “wanted to make double [sic] sure I was OK to travel before coming back home to the US.”

The post, accompanied by a photo of Awkwafina — born Nora Lum — wearing a mask, continued, “I am just saddened by it. I worry for those who are most at risk for serious illness, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. I am saddened by the rhetoric that has come out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result.”

“I hope that while we self isolate and socially distance to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm,” she added. “Wishing everyone a sense of peace during this bats*** crazy time – I will be locking myself up for the next 2 weeks rewatching the Tiger King. Love you all.”

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

