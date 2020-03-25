Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul credit Ryan Reynolds for inspiring their donation to jobless bartenders

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds started a positive new trend among famous distillery owners on Tuesday. Shortly after announcing that he would be donating 30% of his Aviation Gin proceeds to the United States Bartender’s Guild in order to assist out-of-work bartenders — Breaking Bad alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are following suit.

The two actors, who co-own Dos Hombres Mezcal, announced they are now doing the same.

Paul revealed on Monday that Reynolds’ idea inspired him to step up and pitch in, saying his company is now “on board with #tipyourbartenders.”

The 40-year-old captioned in a photo of him and Cranston enjoying some of their Mezcal, “Now through May 1, 30% of all proceeds from online orders will benefit the US Bartender’s Guild. We encourage all other brands to do so as well.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of bars, pubs and other hospitality buisnesses to prevent further spread of the infectious virus, Paul encouraged, “Whatever your choice of drink, let’s all raise a glass to our commitment to #flattenthecurve.”

In order to flatten the curve, the El Camino star humorously advised, “Please drink responsibly with none of your closest friends…for now.”

