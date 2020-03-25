Childish Gambino Dropped an Album 3 Days Ago & No One Knew

Donald Glover, A.K.A Childish Gambino, dropped his fourth studio album this past Sunday, and no one knew.

The album, entitled “3.15.20,” was officially released Sunday, March 22, but was named after the date it was dropped on a dedicated website before being pulled. Time is a concept woven into the album: Most of the songs have numbers in the title, which represent their time stamp on the album. “3.15.20” marks the first album-length release for Glover since 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!” and it might be his last. The 36-year-old rapper said in 2018 that he was planning to retire his stage name after finishing this project. – Chuck Arnold from The New York Post

I would not worry about him saying this is his last album. He has been known to say that after previous albums he has released.

Regardless, this album dropped at a great time because we are all feeling the boredom that comes with self-isolation. Hopefully, his new album will help the Coronavirus blues.

Check out 3.15.20 here: