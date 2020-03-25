Local Restaurants with Take Out / Delivery

Local Restaurants
Looking for the best local and national food that’s available for takeout and delivery? We are working on building the ultimate list. And be sure to be on the look for free delivery from many local restaurants via UberEats, GrubHub, Doordash.
Looking for more restaurants? Check out Support Seattle on Instagram!
Pizza
Zeek’s Pizza
No contact delivery available. Order online! Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://zeekspizza.com/
Pagliacci Pizza
No contact pick-up or delivery. Order online! Delivery available from 4-11pm on weekdays, and open for delivery until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. In-store hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.pagliacci.com/locations/category/all
The Rock Wood Fired Pizza
Offering pickup, delivery and curbside delivery. Visit their website for additional details: https://www.therockwfp.com/
Chicken
Ezell’s Chicken
Hours vary by location. Free delivery available on some third-party apps! More info at: https://ezellschicken.com/locations/
Heaven Sent Chicken
Carry-out orders are available! Please call ahead.
Mon-Sat: 11am – 8:30pm & Sunday: 11am – 8pm
Everett: 425-267-9672
Lake City: 206-363-1167
https://www.heavensentfriedchicken.com/
Bok a Bok
Pickup and Delivery options available. Hours vary by location. More info at: http://www.bokabokchicken.com/
Sandwiches/Salads
Homegrown
Order online for pick-up and delivery. Hours vary by location. More info at: http://www.eathomegrown.com/order
Evergreens
Delivery and online pick-up only. Free or reduced cost delivery available through DoorDash, Post Mates, and caviar. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://evergreens.com/
Burgers
Dick’s Drive-In
Order at the counter or get it delivered through DoorDash! Open 10:30am-2am 7 days a week! Find your nearest location at https://www.ddir.com/locations/
Mexican Food
Cactus
Some locations temporarily closed. Delivery and take-out options still available at some locations. Hours vary. More info at: https://cactusrestaurants.com/
Agave
Located in Redmond and Kent Station, take-out and delivery options available. Take-out available through Door Dash. More info at: http://agaverest.com/
Asian Foods
Bai Tong
Thai Food located in Redmond, Issaquah, Capitol Hill, and Tukwila. Pickup and Delivery options available. Delivery also available on third-party apps. More info at: https://www.baitongrestaurant.com/
Pho Than Brothers
Seattle, Bellevue, and Lynnwood locations. Call ahead to pick up. More info at: http://thanbrothers.com/#/
Din Tai Fung
U-Village, Seattle and Lincoln Square, Bellevue locations only open for take-out and delivery. Delivery available through Doordash, and Postmates. More info at: https://dintaifungusa.com/locations.html
Other Local Favorites
The Bellevue Collection
Every time you order take-out from one of our restaurants, The Bellevue Collection will donate two meals to Bellevue LifeSpring’s emergency response program, feeding students in our community. Your order placed now through April 24 will support the impacted children and their families in our area. Get more information at: https://bellevuecollection.com/eats-take-out
Participating restaurants at The Bellevue Collection:
- Castilla
- Central Bar + Restaurant
- Din Tai Fung
- Joey Bellevue
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- MIX Poke Bar
- Needs Deli Merchantile
- P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
- Pressed Juicery
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Thai Kitchen Bird Pepper
- The Cheesecake Factory
John Howie Steak
Incredible deals on wine as well as a robust curbside pick-up menu. It would be perfect for a quarantine birthday or anniversary dinner. More info at: https://johnhowiesteak.com/
Seastar
Seastar is bringing fresh Sushi platters and family meals to their curbside service. More info at: https://seastarrestaurant.com/
Beadslee Public House
Food available for curbside OR delivery through Uber Eats and Grub Hub. Crowlers and Growler fills are also available. More info at: https://beardsleeph.com/
HB Beverage Co
No need to leave your automobile. Just park, order online, and provide your stall number in the notes and they will bring your order to your car. More info at: https://www.hbbev.co/
Sano Cafe
Delivering superfoods, fresh juice, elixirs, salads, acai bowls, smoothies, espresso, and more via Postmates More into at: https://www.thesanocafe.com/
National Restaurants
Burgers
McDonald’s
Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. $0 delivery fees through DoorDash and UberEats (on orders of $15 or more). Find your nearest location at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/restaurant-locator.html
Wendy’s
Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. Free Delivery through Grubhub & Postmates (on orders of $10 or more). Find your nearest location at https://order.wendys.com/location?site=find
Jack in The Box
Drive thrus open. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.jackinthebox.com/locations
Red Robin
Place a to-go order online or through the app. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.redrobin.com/find-us/
Applebee’s
Order online for orders to-go! Sign up for their e-club to get a free appetizer with your order! Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.applebees.com/en/restaurants
Mexican/American
Taco Time
Drive-thrus open. Order ahead on your phone. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://tacotimenw.com/find-us/
Taco Bell
Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.tacobell.com/locations
Chipotle
Free delivery (on orders over $10). Order ahead on the app or online for pick up. Hours vary by location. Find yours at: https://chipotle.com/order
Qdoba
Order online. Curbside pickup option available. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at:https://www.qdoba.com/locations
Sandwiches
Jimmy Johns
Use their app to get free sides and other rewards, order ahead for pick up, and check out their FreakyFast delivery! Some locations also have drive-thrus! Hours vary by location: https://www.jimmyjohns.com/find-a-jjs/
Jersey Mikes
Free Delivery through their app! Or order ahead to pick up! Hours vary by location. Find your nearest store at: https://www.jerseymikes.com/locations
Subway
Free delivery available through Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash with code “SubwayNow”. Order ahead online or through the app for pick up. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.subway.com/en-US/FindAStore
Panera
Order online for rapid pickup or delivery. Drive-thru options are available at some locations. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html
Pizza
MOD Pizza
Order online to pick-up in store. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://modpizza.com/
Domino’s
Order online for Delivery or Carryout. Hours vary by location: find yours at https://www.dominos.com/en/
Papa John’s
No contact delivery available! Order now for pickup or delivery. More info at: https://locations.papajohns.com/united-states
Pizza Hut
Contactless delivery and pickup available! Hours vary by location. Order now for pickup or delivery. More info at: https://www.pizzahut.com/index.php?locator=#/find-a-hut
Papa Murphy’s Take-n-Bake Pizza
Get some of your favorite ready to bake pizzas. Delivery options available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.papamurphys.com/
Chicken
Chick-fil-a
Mobile ordering and drive-thrus open. Find your location at https://www.chick-fil-a.com/locations
Popeyes
Free Delivery available! Order online for pickup too. Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.popeyes.com/store-locator
Buffalo Wild Wings
Delivery and To-Go options available. Tuesday Buy One/Get One deals! Hours vary by location, find your location at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/locations/
Wing-Stop
Delivery and Carryout options available. Hours vary by location. https://www.wingstop.com/order
Other Favorites
Panda Express
Take-out, Delivery, and Drive-thru options available. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.pandaexpress.com/userlocation
P.F. Changs
Free Delivery! Orders for to-go and curbside pickup are also available. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.pfchangs.com/locations/us.html
Starbucks
Drive-thrus available at several locations. Hours vary by location. In-store locations are closed. Grocery store locations are open. Delivery available through Uber Eats. Find more info at https://www.starbucks.com/store-locator
Olive Garden
Order online and pick up from your car. Free delivery for your family! (orders over $75). Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.olivegarden.com/locations/location-search