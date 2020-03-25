Tony Awards postponed amid coronavirus

March 25, 2020

iStock/Brankospejs(NEW YORK) — With theaters on the Great White Way shuttered in New York City, it’s not a surprise to learn that Broadway’s annual gala, the Tony Awards, is also being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have just announced that the 74th Annual Tony Awards are being postponed.  It’s just the latest major entertainment event to move in the wake of the pandemic.

The telecast, which was scheduled to air live on the CBS on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will now be rescheduled for a later date, according to the statement.

“The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us,” the organizations said, adding new dates and information will be announced, “once Broadway opens again.” 

The statement concludes, “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About movin925

Seattle's #1 Hit Music Station!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only