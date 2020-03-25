Tony Awards postponed amid coronavirus

iStock/Brankospejs(NEW YORK) — With theaters on the Great White Way shuttered in New York City, it’s not a surprise to learn that Broadway’s annual gala, the Tony Awards, is also being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have just announced that the 74th Annual Tony Awards are being postponed. It’s just the latest major entertainment event to move in the wake of the pandemic.

The telecast, which was scheduled to air live on the CBS on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will now be rescheduled for a later date, according to the statement.

“The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us,” the organizations said, adding new dates and information will be announced, “once Broadway opens again.”

The statement concludes, “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

