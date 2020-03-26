“I said no touching!” With ‘Deadpool’ scene, Ryan Reynolds reminds everyone about social distancing

TM & © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Not for sale or duplication.(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Reynolds has emerged as a real-life hero of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, not only by cutting a million-dollar check with his wife Blake Lively to benefit food banks, but also by donating proceeds from his Aviation Gin brand to help out-of-work bartenders.

However, the hero he plays in the movies,Deadpool, is also helping out — with a public service announcement Reynolds just posted to Instagram remind everybody about social distancing.

It’s a scene from Deadpool 2, in which Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, is tooling around a mostly empty X-Men mansion, complaining that nobody else is apparently there. However, when his steel-skinned pal Colossus grabs Wade by the shoulder, Deadpool hisses: “I said no touching!”

Reynolds captioned the post “Mood,” and then, punning off the name of one of Deadpool’s allies, he hashtagged it QuaranTeenageWarhead.”

