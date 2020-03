Growing up in Seattle, Natalie lives for anything music! You can best find her out exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest. When she is not out and about she is actively performing at various open mics around town, digging through vinyl, and cuddling with her dog Lana. Listen in to get a taste for her fun-loving and hilarious on-air personality. After two years in college radio, she is very excited to start her career at Seattle’s #1 hit music station!