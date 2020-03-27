Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/27/20)

- Rihanna to the rescue! She donates MEDICAL SUPPLIES to New York! And that’s after she already donated $5 MILLION to fight coronavirus! And she just gave the world a NEW SONG! WARNING: NSFW (if anyone is actually still at work)
- Chrissy Teigen’s is settling PEOPLE’S DISPUTES on Twitter to promote her new show, “Chrissy’s Court”
- Pharrell is getting SLAMMED because he asked people to donate to a GOFUNDME page for medical supplies…people think he shouldn’t be asking others when he’s worth $150 million! Is that fair criticism?
- Bruno Mars giving $1 million to assist MGM EMPLOYEES who have been affected by COVID-19. He’s been performing there since 2016
- Ralph Lauren is donating $10 MILLION towards coronavirus relief efforts
- Was Britney Spears really joking when she said she SHATTERED Usain Bolt’s 100-meter dash record by 4 seconds????
- Happy 50th BIRTHDAY Mariah Carey! She co-signs on the #SAVAGECHALLENGE
- Here’s some tips on panic buying and social distancing from the characters from “Family Guy”
- Jimmy Fallon opens up about the challenges of doing “The Tonight Show” from home, “It’s CHAOS, controlled chaos.”
- “The Daily SOCIAL DISTANCING Show” with Trevor Noah to air during coronavirus pandemic
- VIDEO: Here’s Enrique Iglesias making his 2 year old giggle…if you need a smile