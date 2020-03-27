Credit: Debby Wong | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/27/20)

March 27, 2020

  • Rihanna to the rescue! She donates MEDICAL SUPPLIES to New York! And that’s after she already donated $5 MILLION to fight coronavirus! And she just gave the world a NEW SONG!  WARNING: NSFW (if anyone is actually still at work)

  • Chrissy Teigen’s is settling PEOPLE’S DISPUTES on Twitter to promote her new show, “Chrissy’s Court”
  • Pharrell is getting SLAMMED because he asked people to donate to a GOFUNDME page for medical supplies…people think he shouldn’t be asking others when he’s worth $150 million! Is that fair criticism?
  • Bruno Mars giving $1 million to assist MGM EMPLOYEES who have been affected by COVID-19. He’s been performing there since 2016
  • Ralph Lauren is donating $10 MILLION towards coronavirus relief efforts
  • Was Britney Spears really joking when she said she SHATTERED Usain Bolt’s 100-meter dash record by 4 seconds????
  • Happy 50th BIRTHDAY Mariah Carey! She co-signs on the #SAVAGECHALLENGE 
  • Here’s some tips on panic buying and social distancing from the characters from “Family Guy”

  • Jimmy Fallon opens up about the challenges of doing “The Tonight Show” from home, “It’s CHAOS, controlled chaos.”
  • “The Daily SOCIAL DISTANCING Show” with Trevor Noah to air during coronavirus pandemic
  • VIDEO: Here’s Enrique Iglesias making his 2 year old giggle…if you need a smile

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only