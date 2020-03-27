‘Jimmy Kimmel’, ‘Desus & Mero’ returning with all new shows — from home

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Some more late night talk shows are getting back on their feet, but like millions of Americans, under COVID-19 quarantine, they’re working from home.

ABC announced on Thursday that Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to TV with new episodes, taped at his house, on Monday and throughout next week. Jimmy’s guests will include, Samuel L Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Jeff Tweedy, Grouplove and more. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on ABC…

Also, Showtime announced on Thursday that the late-night series Desus & Mero, will return to air with all-new episodes taped at the hosts’ own homes, starting on Monday at 11 p.m. ET. The show will continue to air new episodes on Monday and Thursday nights. The show, features the duo — Desus Nice, a.k.a. Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, a.k.a. Joel Martinez — chatting with guests about pop culture, sports, music, politics and more

