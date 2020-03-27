Mariska Hargitay pens heartfelt tribute to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ crew member who died from COVID-19

NBC/Virginia Sherwood(NEW YORK) — There are less smiles and laughs on the set of Law & Order: SVU as it was announced on Wednesday that a beloved crew member succumbed to COVID-19.

Show star Mariska Hargitay penned a beautiful tribute to Josh Wallwork, a 45-year-old who worked as one of the series’ costumers.

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” reminisced Hargitay. “He brought love and kindness everywhere he went.”

The actress revealed just how profound the loss is for those working on the show, writing that Wallwork was “Always ready with the joke. The SVU [sic] Corredor will never be the same.”

SVU showrunner Warren Leight was one of the first to announce the crew member’s unexpected passing, calling Josh “a beautiful man” and that those working on the show are “heartbroken.”

Wallwork previously lent his costuming talents to the productions Madam Secretary, Bull and The Get Down.

Those who worked with the beloved costumer, such as Bull‘s Christopher Jackson, flooded Twitter to grieve Wallwork. Commemorated Jackson, “He was my friend” who had a “Beautiful Soul.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.