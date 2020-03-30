Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/30/20)

- Taco Bell is giving everyone in America a FREE TACO tomorrow!
Now more than ever, we could all use a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Get yours this Tuesday 3/31 when you visit our drive-thru.
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 29, 2020
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen officiated & John Legend sang at the wedding of….their daughter Luna’s stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh. Video of the CAKE CUTTING HERE
- VIDEO: GO AHEAD MARIAH!!! She sang “Always Be My Baby” from her living as part of the “Living Room Concert for America” with no effects on her voice and sounded amazing! PICS OF HER 50th BIRTHDAY
- Kourtney Kardashian says she’s officially QUIT “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”!
- David Geffen tweeted his well-wishes to the world from his $590 MILLION YACHT in the Caribbean…the caption read: “Sunset last night…isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”
Glad that David Geffen is ok. pic.twitter.com/wobVEX7CWG
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 28, 2020
- Post Malone is hosting a virtual, celebrity BEER PONG TOURNAMENT for charity
- Guy Fieri launched a relief fund to give $500 CHECKS to restaurant workers
- VIDEO: Matt Damon, Kate Winslet & the rest of the cast from the 2011 movie, “Contagion”, did PSAs about social distancing
- Jon Bon Jovi thinks his 17 year old son had a MILD CASE of COVD-19…and he was in contact with him
- PICS: Kelly Osbourne got to see her parents for the first time in weeks but there were no hugs and kisses
- PICS: The Rock’s french toast cheat meal is the size of a freakin’ monster truck tire