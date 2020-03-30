Move over toilet paper, there’s a new hot commodity in town — baby chicks

March 30, 2020

olli0815/iStock(NEW YORK) — Toilet paper isn’t the only item that people are hoarding during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are buying up all the baby chicks. 

“People are panic-buying chickens like they did toilet paper,” Tom Watkins, the vice president of Murray McMurray Hatchery in Iowa, told The New York Times

According to the article, it’s normal for chick sales go up during stock market downturns and in presidential election years, but the shortage right now comes from an extreme increase in demand. 

Amy Annelle, a 48-year-old musician from Austin, Texas, shared that she purchased a rooster and four hens because “it just seems like having a steady food source is a good idea right now.”

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland had the same thought as well. 

“With everything that’s going on the supermarkets are all empty there’s no eggs we have no eggs,” he shared in an Instagram story. “So we thought to solve that problem we would become the source of eggs, so now we are the owners of chickens.”

