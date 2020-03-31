Seed sales spike amid COVID-19 pandemic

amenic181/iStock(NEW YORK) — Move over toilet paper — the latest item people are panic-buying in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is seeds.

Seed manufacturers say business has been booming lately, so much so that they’re having trouble keeping up with the demand, according to The Washington Post.

It could be that people are just discovering the benefits of growing their own vegetables, says the newspaper, or possibly a fear of contamination or a shortage of supermarket produce.

In any case, seed companies are seeing vegetables — particularly ones high in nutrients, such as kale, spinach and other quick-to-grow leafy greens — flying off the shelves faster than they can restock them.

“Spinach is off the charts,” Jo-Anne van den Berg-Ohms of Kitchen Garden Seeds in Bantam, Connecticut tells the Post.

The other big sellers are beans, which are as versatile as they are nutritious.

