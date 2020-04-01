Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/1/20)

April 1, 2020

  • John Mayer roasted billionaire David Geffen over that VIRAL YACHT PIC…with a parody song called “Drone Shot of My Yacht”

  • VIDEO: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok and it’s honestly the ONLY video you need to see all day!
  • PICS: Everyone on the internet has to know…does NY Governor Cuomo have a nipple piercing
  • OMG Shaq did some DJ’ing…for his sons…in their kitchen…and it’s AMAZING!

Oneal boys kitchen concert

  • VIDEO: Oh here’s what America needs…Lindsay Lohan announces SHE”S BACK!
  •  Rihanna and Jay-Z’s foundations have together donated $2 MILLION to the coronavirus relief efforts in New York City and Los Angeles
  • Wayne Brady is quarantining with his ex-wife, their 17-year-old daughter, and his ex-wife’s BOYFRIEND
  • PICS: Amy Schumer visited her dad…from the his window…with her baby boy and a big sign!
  •  Selena Gomez is DONATING to Cedars-Sinai, where she received her kidney transplant after her lupus diagnosis
  • VIDEO: Larry David is shaming the idiots that won’t stay home….so share this with any “idiot” you know
  • VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg getting a makeover from his daughter!

  • DJ Jazzy Jeff suspects coronavirus as he battles pneumonia in BOTH LUNGS
  • Adam Schlesinger, from the band Fountains of Wayne, is battling COVID-19 & is on a ventilator and has been “sedated”
  • Millie Bobby Brown learned her AMERICAN ACCENT from watching “Hannah Montana”
  • Drake, The Weeknd & J Cole all FACETIMED with an 11-year-old cancer patient before he passed away
  • “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke is offering YOU the chance to have a virtual dinner with the Mother of Dragons…all for CHARITY!
  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo announced yesterday that he’s got it, and he’s QUARANTINING in his basement…and if you haven’t seen Chris brotherly BICKERING with Governor Andrew Cuomo, it’s seriously the best! And just yesterday, Governor Cuomo called his brother  “a sweet, beautiful guy” and “my BEST FRIEND”

 

