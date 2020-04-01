Ellen DeGeneres is throwing a prom on Instagram for high schoolers unable to celebrate theirs due to COVID-19

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Schools across America had to make the difficult decision to cancel important school dances and graduations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, teenagers took to social media and lamented that they were robbed of experiencing some of high school’s most memorable moments.

While most understood why such a call had to be made, they still found it a bitter pill to swallow.

With many cancelled proms supposed to take place this weekend, Ellen DeGeneres reached out to high schoolers and encouraged them to get dressed up and celebrate the milestone moment with her.

Posting a throwback photo of her own prom on Tuesday, the talk show host proposed in the caption, “If your prom was supposed to be this weekend, I wanna see your gorgeous prom outfits. This was mine, so the bar is low.”

Ellen’s high school prom look was certainly eye catching. She wore to her big dance a red, yellow and navy button down plaid dress with an oversized white lapel and belt.

It was possible at the time that her look was very in vogue, but the comic was quick to deflect the attention back to her fans by encouraging everyone to post their prom looks using the #ellenprom hashtag.

“I promise you’ll wear them to prom soon,” DeGeneres sweetly assured.

While some younger followers eagerly showed off the dresses, older fans were just as thrilled to have a reason to share their throwback prom photos.

So, if you want to share your prom look, take this as your official invitation to the Ellen prom.

