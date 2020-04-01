J.K. Rowling conjures up Harry Potter at Home to keep kids entertained in the age of coronavirus

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage(LONDON) — While we all wish we could make COVID-19 disappear, J.K. Rowling has conjured up Harry Potter at Home, a digital destination she designed for kids who are being kept away from school by the pandemic.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic,” the best-selling author tweeted Wednesday morning.

“We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom,” claims the free website, which contains stories, crafts, puzzles, games, and other distractions for magic-users and Muggles alike, all set in Rowling’s Wizarding World.

Rowling had previously announced that she’d waive her licensing fees on all seven Harry Potter books, so teachers would be able to read them remotely to their home-bound students.

