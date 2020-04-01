Wimbledon 2020 canceled; re-scheduled for 2021

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images(LONDON) — You can add Wimbledon to the list of major sporting events that have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic,” AELTC announced in a statement Wednesday.

The tournament had been scheduled to begin Monday, June 29 and conclude Sunday, July 12.

“The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021,” the statement continues, adding that the decision was made out of concern for “the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen — the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents.”

Wimbledon is the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis championship tournament, beginning in 1877. This is the first time the tournament has been canceled since World War II, according to the BBC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.