Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/2/20)

- Cardi B reveals she was HOSPITALIZED for stomach pain but is home now and doing better…scroll all the way down if you missed Cardi’s NSFW Coronavirus message
- VIDEO: Welp, not sure this is what the world needs right now…but here’s a snippet of Lindsay Lohan’s new song
- VIDEO: Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas a “psychopath” for wearing jeans during quarantine
- Sylvester Stallone’s entire family is way more into “Tiger King” than you are
- Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk spoke to their ‘INTIMACY COACH’ during the lockdown
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez hit the gym despite Florida’s stay-home orders!
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West met with President Trump to FREE Joe Exotic was the most BELIEVABLE APRIL FOOL’S PRANK on the internet
- VIDEO: Tom Holland can put a shirt on while doing a handstand
- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel needed this time in QUARANTINE to save their marriage!
- Taylor Swift is paying 3 MONTHS OF SALARIES and healthcare costs for the employees of a Nashville record store
- PICS: Bindi Irwin’s wedding covers People magazine & it looks like they had a koala groomsman!
- Actor from “The Cosby Show” and grocery store employee Geoffrey Owens’ open letter, grocery workers show ‘TRUE HEROISM‘ amid Coronavirus
- John Stamos has the iconic “Full House” couch and is using it as a baby gate
- And the award for worst April Fool’s prank…Public Enemy now claims that Flavor Flav’s firing was an ELABORATE PRANK. . . and his rift with Chuck D was staged
- Lil Nas X claimed he was NEVER actually gay…as an April Fool’s prank
- “The Masked Singer” is donating 10,000 N95 surgical masks to New York hospitals…judge & former physician Ken Jeong ANNOUNCED the donation
- Wimbledon has been CANCELED for the first time since World War 2 in 1945.
- This is the BEST SONG to relieve your COVID-19 stress…Neuroscientists in the U.K. have put out a list of songs that can supposedly REDUCE STRESS LEVELS up to 65%
- VIDEO: O.J. Simpson thinks Carole Baskin from “Tiger King” murdered her long-time missing husband
- Adam Schlesinger from Fountains of Wayne DIED YESTERDAY of complications from the coronavirus, he was only 52
- A doctor featured in the Netflix “Pandemic” documentary says they may have found a SHORT-TERM CURE for the virus