Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/2/20)

April 2, 2020

  • Cardi B reveals she was HOSPITALIZED for stomach pain but is home now and doing better…scroll all the way down if you missed Cardi’s NSFW Coronavirus message
  • VIDEO: Welp, not sure this is what the world needs right now…but here’s a snippet of Lindsay Lohan’s new song
  • VIDEO: Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas a “psychopath” for wearing jeans during quarantine
  • Sylvester Stallone’s entire family is way more into “Tiger King” than you are

  • Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk spoke to their ‘INTIMACY COACH’ during the lockdown
  • PICS: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez hit the gym despite Florida’s stay-home orders!
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West met with President Trump to FREE Joe Exotic was the most BELIEVABLE APRIL FOOL’S PRANK on the internet
  • VIDEO: Tom Holland can put a shirt on while doing a handstand
  • Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel needed this time in QUARANTINE to save their marriage!
  • Taylor Swift is paying 3 MONTHS OF SALARIES and healthcare costs for the employees of a Nashville record store
  • PICS: Bindi Irwin’s wedding covers People magazine & it looks like they had a koala groomsman!
  • Actor from “The Cosby Show” and grocery store employee Geoffrey Owens’ open letter, grocery workers show ‘TRUE HEROISM‘ amid Coronavirus
  • John Stamos has the iconic “Full House” couch and is using it as a baby gate

  • And the award for worst April Fool’s prank…Public Enemy now claims that Flavor Flav’s firing was an ELABORATE PRANK. . . and his rift with Chuck D was staged
  • Lil Nas X claimed he was NEVER actually gay…as an April Fool’s prank
  • “The Masked Singer” is donating 10,000 N95 surgical masks to New York hospitals…judge & former physician Ken Jeong ANNOUNCED the donation
  • Wimbledon has been CANCELED for the first time since World War 2 in 1945.
  • This is the BEST SONG to relieve your COVID-19 stress…Neuroscientists in the U.K. have put out a list of songs that can supposedly REDUCE STRESS LEVELS up to 65%
  • VIDEO: O.J. Simpson thinks Carole Baskin from “Tiger King” murdered her long-time missing husband
  • Adam Schlesinger from Fountains of Wayne DIED YESTERDAY of complications from the coronavirus, he was only 52
  • A doctor featured in the Netflix “Pandemic” documentary says they may have found a SHORT-TERM CURE for the virus

